China allocates 10 bln yuan for drought relief, autumn grain production

Xinhua) 08:40, August 27, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance on Friday earmarked 10 billion yuan (about 1.46 billion U.S. dollars) central reserve funds to support drought relief and the production of autumn grain.

Some 6.5 billion yuan of the funds will be used for water conservancy and drought relief to ensure the supply of drinking water for the people and water for agricultural irrigation.

Another 3.5 billion yuan will be designated for autumn grain production. It will be mainly used to support farmers affected by drought to buy fuel, pesticides, seeds and other materials needed to restore agricultural production and subsidize on chemicals that can help crops resist drought.

The ministry urged local governments to allocate the funds in time, further strengthen fund management and well implement work related to drought relief and grain production.

