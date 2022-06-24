Grain reserve base project under construction in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei
Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the construction site of the Haigang District grain reserve base project of Central Grain Reserve Qinhuangdao Direct Warehouse Co., Ltd. affiliated to China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province.
The project covers a total area of 550 mu (about 36.67 hectares), with a designed grain storage capacity of 810,000 tons. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
