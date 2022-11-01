Chinese envoy urges removal of obstacles to Russia's grain, fertilizer exports

Xinhua) 16:57, November 01, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called on relevant countries to take concrete measures to remove the obstacles facing Russia's grain and fertilizer exports, warning against politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues.

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), made the remarks at a UN Security Council debate on the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Türkiye and the United Nations on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

Russia announced Saturday that it would immediately and indefinitely suspend its implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, accusing Ukraine of launching drone attacks against the Russian Black Sea Fleet's ships and infrastructure.

China has taken note of Russia's recent announcement on suspending its participation in the initiative, as well as the response of Ukraine, the UN and other relevant parties, Geng said.

"We hope that parties concerned continue to stay in communication, rebuild mutual trust, and find a solution that meets the concerns of all parties," he said, adding that China also hopes UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will continue to play an active role in this regard.

In July, the United Nations signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia on the full access of Russian food and fertilizers products, including ammonia, to global markets.

Russia's grain and fertilizer exports are equally important to the international market, and the memorandum signed between Russia and the UN should likewise be effectively implemented, Geng noted.

"The countries concerned must face up to and eliminate the negative impact of the all-round, non-discriminated sanctions on normal international trade, take concrete measures to solve the real obstacles facing Russia's grain and fertilizer exports," Geng said.

He urged relevant countries to completely abandon the wrong approach of politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues.

"Dialogue and negotiation are the only realistic way out of the Ukraine crisis. Cold War mentality, bloc politics, division and confrontation, isolation and suppression will not bring peace," said Geng.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)