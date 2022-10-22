Home>>
Russian, U.S. defense chiefs discuss Ukraine situation over phone
(Xinhua) 10:12, October 22, 2022
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a phone conversation over international security, the situation in Ukraine in particular, on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a brief statement.
The Russian side did not provide further details.
According to the Pentagon, "Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication" between the United States and Russia amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine.
