U.S. pediatric hospitals overwhelmed as respiratory syncytial virus rages

Xinhua) 10:06, October 22, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. pediatric hospital beds are filling up as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus, are spiking nationwide.

Surveillance data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clearly shows a rise in RSV cases nationwide in recent weeks, with cases detected by PCR tests more than tripling over the past two months.

Cases are rising in multiple U.S. regions, with some already nearing seasonal peak levels, according to CDC data.

RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be dangerous for some infants and young children, according to the CDC.

Virtually all children get an RSV infection by the time they are 2 years old. Most of the time RSV will cause a mild, cold-like illness, but it can also cause severe illness such as bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs), according to the CDC.

Each year, an estimated 58,000 American children younger than 5 years old are hospitalized due to RSV infection, according to the CDC.

Currently, hospitals in 33 U.S. states are seeing a "dramatic rise" in children suffering from RSV, said a report of CBS. Cases have more than doubled in 25 states, putting a strain on hospitals, with some facilities running out of beds.

At Connecticut Children's Hospital, doctors said they are slammed with a surge in RSV cases. Dr. John Brancato told CBS News that every inch of the emergency room is filled, and the hospital is considering putting a tent on the front lawn to handle the overflow.

The state of Connecticut is even thinking of bringing in the U.S. National Guard, said the report.

Further south, almost half of the ICU beds at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, are filled with RSV patients.

"It's going to be a rough winter," said Dr. Daniel Guzman, who works at the hospital. "We're already seeing our numbers spike over the last few weeks with over 550 E.R. (Emergency Room) visits per day."

Health experts are also expecting an active flu season in the United States, urging the public to get their flu shots to prevent from severe illnesses.

