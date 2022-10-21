U.S. high school students pledge to end gun violence: Fox8
NEW YORK, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Students all around the United States are making the pledge to end gun violence, including high schoolers in Northeast Ohio, reported local media Fox8 on Wednesday.
Community activists and leaders made a presentation to the students of Ginn Academy to share their messages of grief and pain due centered around the victims of gun violence, said the report.
Ginn Academy Senior Christopher Weems said that gun violence is something he worries about every day.
"I worry for myself, my mom worried about me," Weems said. "Like it's hard living here in Cleveland especially surrounded by all the violence."
Cleveland Police report that there have been 107 homicides with a firearm through Oct. 15, 2022. There have also been 992 felonious assaults with firearms over the same period, according to the report.
