Inequities found in flu vaccine uptake in U.S.: CDC

Xinhua) 08:10, October 19, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Black, Hispanic, and American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN) adults in the United States are more likely to be hospitalized with flu, and less likely to be vaccinated against flu, according to a new report released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report looked at flu hospitalization rates from 2009 to 2022 and flu vaccination coverage from 2010 to 2022 by race and ethnicity.

Flu vaccination coverage has been consistently lower among Black, Hispanic, and AI/AN adults since 2010, the report showed.

During the 2021 to 2022 season, flu vaccination coverage was 54 percent among White and Asian adults, compared to 42 percent among Black adults, 38 percent among Hispanic adults, and 41 percent among AI/AN adults.

Meanwhile, Black, Hispanic, and AI/AN adults were hospitalized with flu at higher rates than White adults during most seasons from 2009 to 2022, the report showed.

Compared to White adults, hospitalization rates were nearly 80 percent higher among Black adults, 30 percent higher among AI/AN adults, and 20 percent higher among Hispanic adults, according to the report.

"There are many reasons for disparities in severe outcomes of flu, including lack of access to health care and insurance, missed opportunities to vaccinate, and misinformation and distrust that contribute to lower levels of confidence in vaccines," said the CDC.

Racism and prejudice also are known to worsen inequalities, said the CDC.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)