U.S. CDC warns of respiratory syncytial virus outbreak in children
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus, are spiking in the Untied States.
RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be dangerous for some infants and young children, according to the CDC.
Surveillance data collected by the CDC clearly shows a rise in RSV cases nationwide in recent weeks, with cases detected by PCR tests more than tripling over the past two months.
Now, there is an "unprecedented" rise in RSV cases among children in the United States, said a report of CNN.
The CDC's surveillance program captures data from 75 counties representing about 9 percent of the total U.S. population.
