Zelensky meets EBRD chief on Ukraine's post-conflict recovery

Xinhua) 09:52, October 22, 2022

KIEV, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday met with visiting President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso to discuss Ukraine's post-conflict recovery, Zelensky's press service said.

Noting the significance of Renaud-Basso's visit to Ukraine, Zelensky said that the cooperation between Kiev and the EBRD is now "more relevant than ever."

"Now due to the large amount of destruction caused by missile strikes and kamikaze drone attacks, we need to work on the rapid recovery of our country," Zelensky said.

He underscored the importance of holding international events for Ukraine's reconstruction and working on a Fast Recovery Plan, which requires the urgent attraction of financial resources.

Kiev wants to attract money from international partners in the energy, infrastructural, and educational spheres, as well as the restoration of housing for Ukrainians, Zelensky said.

For her part, Renaud-Basso emphasized that the EBRD will do everything possible to support Ukraine.

The EBRD will invest up to 3 billion euros (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022-2023 to support the economy, the private sector and the urgent reconstruction of vital infrastructure in Ukraine, Renaud-Basso tweeted after the talks with Zelensky.

