Tehran rejects EU claim of using Iranian drones, missiles against Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:45, October 21, 2022

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Iranian foreign minister on Thursday rejected the claim of the European Union (EU) that Iran had sent missiles and drones to Russia to be used against Ukraine.

In a phone conversation with Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated Iran's policy of opposing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its escalation, the Iranian top diplomat tweeted.

"Although Iran has defense cooperation with Russia, sending drones and weapons against Ukraine is not Iran's policy," he tweeted, adding "the claim of sending Iranian missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine is baseless."

On Thursday, the EU agreed on sanctions against three Iranian individuals and one entity for the alleged "use of Iranian drones by Russia against Ukraine in their ongoing conflict."

