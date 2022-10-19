Situation in special military operation area can be described as tense: Russian commander in Ukraine

Xinhua) 13:02, October 19, 2022

MOSCOW, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The situation in the zone of the special military operation can be described as tense, commander of Russia's joint group of forces in Ukraine Sergey Surovikin told media on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian side does not abandon attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops, he said, adding that the Ukrainian army losses 600 to 1,000 people every day.

The Russian army will act consciously in a timely manner, without excluding the adoption of difficult decisions, he said.

