Putin inspects training of newly mobilized forces
(Xinhua) 08:32, October 21, 2022
MOSCOW, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected the training of the newly drafted personnel who will participate in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Military units and the newly mobilized forces were conducting joint combat training in preparation for missions during the special military operation, the statement said.
Putin watched practical exercises of the trainees to sharpen their tactical, firing, engineering and medical skills at the Western Military District training ground in the Ryazan region, the statement said.
On Sept. 21, Putin signed a decree on a partial mobilization in the country.
