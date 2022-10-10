Explosions occur in Ukraine's capital

Xinhua) 15:28, October 10, 2022

KIEV, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Several explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district here in Ukraine's capital on Monday morning, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko told The Telegram.

The explosions have resulted in casualties, according to the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kiev.

