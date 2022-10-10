Home>>
Explosions occur in Ukraine's capital
15:28, October 10, 2022
KIEV, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Several explosions occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district here in Ukraine's capital on Monday morning, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko told The Telegram.
The explosions have resulted in casualties, according to the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kiev.
