Russia to export over-50-mln-ton grain in 2022-2023 agriculture year
MOSCOW, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Russia is able to deliver the task of exporting more than 50 million tons of grain in 2022-2023 agriculture year, set by President Vladimir Putin, said a senior official on Thursday.
The yield this year will enable Russia to provide grain both home and abroad, and Russia is willing to supply grain to all countries in need, said First Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut at a forum.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also confirmed on Thursday the country's readiness to supply both grain and fertilizers to ensure food security in the world.
Meanwhile, Russia had many difficulties to do so as the United States attempted to "block as many opportunities as possible for making financial settlements on Russian products," said Zakharova.
The United States has posed a threat to global food security by blocking payment mechanisms, she stressed.
