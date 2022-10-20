Russia declares martial law in Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson

MOSCOW, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Wednesday, declaring martial law in Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson from Thursday.

"It (The decree) will immediately be sent for approval to the Federation Council," the Kremlin said, citing the president at a meeting with members of the Security Council.

Putin also announced the "formation of a coordinating council" under the Russian government, which would work towards meeting all necessary objectives that arise in the course of the country's special military operation, the Kremlin said, adding that the council would be headed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

