Russian strategic bombers patrol Pacific Ocean, Bering, Okhotsk seas
(Xinhua) 08:11, October 19, 2022
MOSCOW, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers performed a scheduled flight above the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The flight lasted more than 12 hours in strict accordance with international rules for airspace use, and Russian MiG-31 aircraft escorted the bombers, the ministry said in a statement.
During the mission, the crews of the Tu-95MS strategic bombers practiced in-flight refueling, it added.
