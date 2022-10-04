Russia's State Duma ratifies agreements on accession of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson to Russia
MOSCOW, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, ratified agreements on the accession of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to Russia, it said on Monday in a statement.
Members of the State Duma unanimously voted in favor of the legislation.
The accession to Russia is a way to protect the rights of the people living in these territories, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said in a Telegram post following the vote.
He stressed that "the goals and objectives of the special military operation have been defined, they will be achieved without fail."
A ceremony was held on Friday for the signing of treaties to incorporate Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into the Russian Federation.
