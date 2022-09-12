People take part in Moscow City Day celebrations in Russia

Xinhua) 10:04, September 12, 2022

Athletes take part in a dragon boat event during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 10, 2022. A series of events were held on Saturday to celebrate Moscow City Day, marking the city's 875th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People take part in Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 10, 2022. A series of events were held on Saturday to celebrate Moscow City Day, marking the city's 875th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Artists perform during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 10, 2022. A series of events were held on Saturday to celebrate Moscow City Day, marking the city's 875th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2022 shows a cruise ship parade during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia. A series of events were held on Saturday to celebrate Moscow City Day, marking the city's 875th founding anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A band performs during Moscow City Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 10, 2022. A series of events were held on Saturday to celebrate Moscow City Day, marking the city's 875th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

