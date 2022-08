We Are China

National Flag Day celebrated in St. Petersburg, Russia

Xinhua) 09:35, August 23, 2022

People participate in the National Flag Day celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

