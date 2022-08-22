Daughter of Russian philosopher murdered: investigative committee

Photo released by the Russian Investigative Committee on Aug. 21, 2022 shows that investigators work at the site of the car blast.

MOSCOW, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russia's prominent philosopher and social activist Alexander Dugin, was murdered, the Russian Investigative Committee said Sunday.

Dugina, a journalist and political scientist, died on the spot after an explosive device went off in the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy in the Moscow region on Saturday evening, the committee said in a statement.

She was killed in a "pre-planned and custom-made" murder, said the statement.

The explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car on the driver's side, it said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Darya, born in 1992, was reportedly driving her father's car and was travelling home from an event when the explosion occurred.

