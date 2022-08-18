Finnish, Estonian FMs discuss Russian visa issue

Xinhua) 10:01, August 18, 2022

HELSINKI, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The foreign ministers of Finland and Estonia met in Helsinki on Wednesday to discuss restrictions on visas for Russian citizens.

Pekka Haavisto and Urmas Reinsalu, foreign ministers of Finland and Estonia respectively, also discussed cooperation in the energy sector, as well as future defense cooperation.

"Tomorrow, we will put all visas that we have previously issued under sanctions," Reinsalu said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

He later told Finland's national broadcaster Yle that more than 50,000 Russians would lose their rights to visas.

However, Haavisto said that Finland would not cancel visas that had already been granted.

The Finnish government announced on Tuesday that in September, the number of tourist visas granted to Russians will be reduced to 10 percent of the current number, although study and work visas will not be restricted. Visas issued based on family relationships will also remain unaffected, Haavisto said.

Reinsalu said Estonia would suggest that the European Commission should impose restrictions covering the whole of the European Union (EU). The issue is set to be discussed by the EU foreign ministers meeting in late August, said Haavisto.

Germany has opposed EU-wide restrictions.

