Russia wants broad military-technical cooperation: Putin
MOSCOW, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Russia stands for the broadest and most comprehensive development of military-technical cooperation in today's steadily emerging multipolar world, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.
"Russia sincerely cherishes historically strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia and Africa. We are ready to offer allies and partners the most modern types of weapons," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the "Army-2022" International Military-Technical Forum and the International Army Games-2022.
Russia intends to actively develop cooperation ties with other countries to create new models of weapons and equipment, he added.
Putin also expressed willingness to train more foreign servicemen, including through joint military exercises.
