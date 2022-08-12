Russia's Medvedev visits Donbass for measures to ensure its security

Xinhua) 08:44, August 12, 2022

MOSCOW, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev paid a visit to Donbass on Thursday to explore measures to ensure the region's security and normalize life there.

Medvedev wrote on Telegram that he met with the heads of Donbass and on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting on priority measures to ensure the security of Donbass.

At the meeting, leaders of Russia's major law enforcement departments, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, and the construction minister, also considered issues of promoting economic and social development of Donbass.

Medvedev said that the participants paid particular attention to the harmonization of Donbass' laws with Russian legislation, the restoration of infrastructure, the repair of hospitals, the preparation for the new school year, the solution to social problems, and the support of residents.

