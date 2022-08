In pics: blooming Komarov lotus flowers in Vladivostok, Russia

Xinhua) 10:17, August 07, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows blooming Komarov lotus flowers at a lotus lake on the outskirts of Vladivostok, Russia. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows a blooming Komarov lotus flower at a lotus lake on the outskirts of Vladivostok, Russia. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows blooming Komarov lotus flowers at a lotus lake on the outskirts of Vladivostok, Russia. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows blooming Komarov lotus flowers at a lotus lake on the outskirts of Vladivostok, Russia. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows blooming Komarov lotus flowers at a lotus lake on the outskirts of Vladivostok, Russia. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)