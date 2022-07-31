Lavrov, Blinken discuss situation in Ukraine over phone

Xinhua) 09:41, July 31, 2022

MOSCOW, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov outlined Russia's principled approaches in light of the ongoing special military operation, stressing that its goals and objectives will be achieved, the statement said.

They also discussed global food security and problems of bilateral relations, the statement said.

