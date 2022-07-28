Three Ukrainian Black Sea ports resume operation
KIEV, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Operations have resumed in three Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny in line with a grain exports deal signed last week in Türkiye, the press service of the Ukrainian Naval Forces said in a statement on Wednesday.
Currently, the work is underway to prepare the ports for safe navigation, with military and civilian experts searching for underwater objects and installing special navigation equipment, the statement said.
The ships navigating in the Ukrainian ports will form a caravan, which will be escorted by a lead ship for greater security, it said.
On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Türkiye and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the deal will enable Ukraine to export 20 million tons of last year's grain harvest and part of this year's harvest.
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine to get 1.6 bln euros from European Investment Bank: PM
- Ukraine plans to start grain exports via seaports this week
- Russian FM visits Egypt in 1st African tour during Russian-Ukrainian conflict
- World Insights: Int'l community welcomes Russia-Ukraine grain export deal, expects full implementation
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Deal to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports signed in Istanbul
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.