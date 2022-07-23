Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Deal to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports signed in Istanbul

Xinhua) 13:55, July 23, 2022

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Russia and Ukraine separately signed a deal in Istanbul Friday with Türkiye and the United Nations to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

Following the signing of the deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for efforts to effectively implement the agreements on transporting Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and on promoting Russian exports of food and fertilizers.

Given the significant share of Russian and Ukrainian agricultural products in international markets, ensuring uninterrupted shipping meets the pressing objectives of maintaining food security, especially for the developing and least developed countries, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the deal fully meets Ukraine's interests.

"The text of the document signed today is published, and everyone can read its points. They fully meet the interests of Ukraine," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.

The deal is "a beacon of hope" for the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday in a tweet.

- - - -

A senior UN official revealed on Friday the details of the grain export deal, saying "the ships will go across the Black Sea in and out through the Bosphorus Strait for the grain export to the world, according to an agreed corridor."

The source, who asked to be quoted as "a senior UN official" hours ahead of the signing ceremony, said the process will be monitored by a joint coordination center which will be established immediately in Istanbul and will include representatives of Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye.

"Ships will be inspected to make sure that there will be no weapons going into Ukraine," said the official, adding that "both parties also agreed that there should be no attacks on any of the vessels going from those ports out of the territorial waters by any party."

- - - -

From July 5 to 20, Russian forces, using high-precision ground- and air-based armament, eliminated four launching ramps and one reloading vehicle for the U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MRLS delivered to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Since the start of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed 260 airplanes and 144 helicopters, 1,589 unmanned aerial vehicles, 357 air defense missile systems, 4,141 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 762 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,176 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,453 units of special military equipment, it added.

