Syria cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine

Xinhua) 15:49, July 20, 2022

DAMASCUS, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Syria on Wednesday severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine in response to a similar move by Kiev last month.

The Syrian foreign ministry made the declaration, saying that Ukraine has taken aggressive stance towards Syria since 2018.

On June 29, Ukraine cut relations with Syria after Damascus recognized the independence of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

