Home>>
Ukrainian FM welcomes new 500-mln-euro military aid from EU
(Xinhua) 08:43, July 19, 2022
KIEV, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed the decision of the European Union (EU) to provide the fifth tranche of military aid for Kiev worth 500 million euros (507.7 million U.S. dollars) under the European Peace Facility (EPF).
"Weapons: grateful for the extra 500 million euros under the EPF," Kuleba tweeted.
He called on the EU to provide additional military assistance for Ukraine and step up sanctions against Russia, which could include an energy embargo, a price cap on oil, and a ban on all Russian TV channels.
With the contribution, the total military assistance allocated by the EU to Ukraine amounted to 2.5 billion euros since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Zelensky dismisses prosecutor general, security chief
- Will political storm extend to more EU countries as inflation pressure pinches?
- Kiev confirms Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece
- Erdogan, Putin to meet in Iran over Turkish military plan in Syria, grain exports from Ukraine
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian aerospace forces destroy three Ukrainian aircrafts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.