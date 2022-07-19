Ukrainian FM welcomes new 500-mln-euro military aid from EU

Xinhua) 08:43, July 19, 2022

KIEV, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed the decision of the European Union (EU) to provide the fifth tranche of military aid for Kiev worth 500 million euros (507.7 million U.S. dollars) under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

"Weapons: grateful for the extra 500 million euros under the EPF," Kuleba tweeted.

He called on the EU to provide additional military assistance for Ukraine and step up sanctions against Russia, which could include an energy embargo, a price cap on oil, and a ban on all Russian TV channels.

With the contribution, the total military assistance allocated by the EU to Ukraine amounted to 2.5 billion euros since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

