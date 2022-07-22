Deal on Ukraine's grain exports to be signed to resolve food crisis: FM

Xinhua) 10:43, July 22, 2022

ANKARA, July 21 (Xinhua) -- An agreement to resume grain shipment from Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea will be signed in Türkiye on Friday in a bid to resolve a global food crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, we will take the first step in Istanbul towards the solution of the food crisis affecting the whole world, together with the UN secretary-general, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine," Cavusoglu tweeted.

"We will continue our efforts to resolve the conflict," he said.

Earlier, the Turkish presidency said that the agreement will be signed on Friday with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are expected to attend the signing ceremony, which will be held at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul on Friday at 16:30 local time (13:30 GMT), it said.

The agreement comes at a time when there are growing concerns about a global food shortage as a result of the protracted crisis in Ukraine, which is partially blamed for the food price hikes across the world.

Last week, the four parties held their first round of negotiations in Istanbul with an aim to ship Ukraine's grain to the world market to ease the supply shortage.

Türkiye has long served as a mediator in the effort to establish a mechanism that will prevent a food crisis by enabling Ukraine to export its grain to the global market via sea routes.

Istanbul will become an operational hub where the entire shipping process will be carried out, Turkish officials have said.

Türkiye controls maritime traffic entering and exiting the Black Sea through the Bosphorus Strait.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)