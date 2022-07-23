Zelensky: Grain exports deal fully meets Ukraine’s interests

Xinhua) 09:27, July 23, 2022

KIEV, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The agreement on grain exports separately signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Türkiye, fully meets Ukraine’s interests, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

"The text of the document signed today is published, and everyone can read its points. They fully meet the interests of Ukraine," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.

The deal will enable Ukraine to export 20 million tons of last year's grain harvest and part of this year's harvest, Zelensky said.

The agreement will provide a chance to reduce the severity of the global food crisis and prevent a global catastrophe, he added.

The signing of the deal is another illustration that Ukraine can withstand the conflict with Russia, Zelensky emphasized.

Earlier on Friday, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a deal with Türkiye and the United Nations to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

