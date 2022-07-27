U.S. in leadership shortage crisis: Singaporean newspaper
SINGAPORE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The United States is in a leadership shortage crisis, Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported recently.
During his term, former U.S. President Donald Trump made the U.S. international reputation fall sharply as the country had withdrawn from many international organizations, treaties and had acted unilaterally, the report said.
Domestically, Trump preached antagonism. He incited his supporters to a bloody congressional rampage on the eve of his White House departure that shamed American democracy.
The incumbent U.S. administration has got a lift from the Ukraine crisis and temporarily created a bonus by building the image of uniting allies, but has brought real damage to the United States and made people angry due to a severe inflation.
