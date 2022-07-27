Iran urges U.S. "guarantees" for economic benefits after revival of nuclear deal
TEHRAN, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday reiterated his country's demand from the United States for economic "guarantees" under a possible agreement for restoration of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"Iran has been and still remains a JCPOA member. The party that needs to prove 'good faith' and 'seriousness' to 're-enter' the deal is the United States," Kanaani said in his tweet.
He also repeated Tehran's commitment to reaching a "good, strong and lasting agreement that guarantees JCPOA-envisioned benefits for Iran."
Negotiations between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA to revive the pact started in April 2021 but were suspended in March.
Recently, EU-mediated bilateral talks between Iran and the United States were held in the Qatari capital Doha, however, the first round of the indirect talks did not bear tangible results.
- Iran says won't turn on IAEA cameras until nuclear deal revival
