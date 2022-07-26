Nearly one-third Americans say may be necessary to take up arms against gov't: poll

Xinhua) 09:30, July 26, 2022

NEW YORK, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A majority of Americans say the U.S. government is corrupt and almost one in three say it may soon be necessary to take up arms against it, The Hill on Sunday cited a new poll from the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics.

Two-thirds of Republicans and independents say the government is "corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me," according to the poll, compared to 51 percent of liberal voters.

Twenty-eight percent of all voters, including 37 percent of gun owners, agreed "it may be necessary at some point soon for citizens to take up arms against the government," a view held by around 35 percent of Republicans and around 35 percent of independents. One in five Democrats concurred.

"The findings come after a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol wrapped up its final hearing for the summer, seeking to place former President Trump at the heart of efforts to overturn the 2020 election," said the report.

The panel also said Donald Trump readily accepted and even encouraged the attack from his supporters, watching violence play out on television for nearly three hours before finally making a statement telling them to go home, it added.

