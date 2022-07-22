Saudi Crown Prince, Putin review bilateral ties after Biden's visit

RIYADH, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Thursday to review bilateral ties, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Putin made the call to the Saudi Crown Prince, during which the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields, said the report.

They also reviewed the most prominent regional and international issues as well as their respective efforts to ensure security and stability, according to the report.

The phone call came days after U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia on July 15.

