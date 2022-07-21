More Russian humanitarian aid supplies arrive in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 09:23, July 21, 2022

Workers unload Russian humanitarian aid supplies in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 20, 2022. A Russian plane carrying 23.5 tons of humanitarian aid supplies landed at Kabul International Airport on Wednesday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

KABUL, July 20 (Xinhua) -- A Russian plane carrying 23.5 tons of humanitarian aid supplies landed at Kabul International Airport on Wednesday.

Receiving the shipment, Ghulam Ghous Nasiri, acting minister of state for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, thanked Russia for sending the support and said that the assistance including food and non-food items would be distributed to the people affected by recent earthquakes and flooding.

This is the second shipment of Russian humanitarian aid supplies to Afghanistan. The first shipment arrived in the capital Kabul on July 13.

More than 1,000 people have lost their lives and more than 3,000 others sustained injuries due to the devastating earthquakes and flash floods in Afghanistan over the past month, according to officials.

