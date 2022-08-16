Home>>
Russia accuses British reconnaissance aircraft of border violation
(Xinhua) 08:31, August 16, 2022
MOSCOW, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- An RC-135 reconnaissance plane of the British Royal Air Force illegally crossed Russia's state border in the Arctic area of Cape Svyatoy Nos, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The British aircraft was discovered over the waters of the Barents Sea, and a MiG-31BM fighter scrambled in response and forced the plane out of the Russian territory, the ministry said.
It was rare for military planes of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to breach Russia's airspace, news reports said.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia's Medvedev visits Donbass for measures to ensure its security
- Hungary's MOL takes initiative to restart Russian oil flux
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine proposes new sanctions on Russia
- Russia temporarily halts inspections of its facilities under New START treaty
- In pics: blooming Komarov lotus flowers in Vladivostok, Russia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.