EU Council adopts full suspension of visa facilitation with Russia
PRAGUE, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday adopted a decision on the full suspension of a visa facilitation agreement with Russia.
The decision "will result in an increase in the visa application fee from 35 euros to 80 euros, the need to present additional documentary evidence, increased visa processing time, and more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas," the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said.
The decision entered into force on Friday and will apply as of Sept. 12, the statement said.
The 2007 EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement aimed to facilitate the issuance of short-stay visas on the basis of reciprocity. Following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in late February this year, the EU partially suspended the visa facilitation agreement for Russian officials and business people.
At their informal meeting last month in Prague, the foreign ministers of the EU member states reached a political agreement to move forward with the full suspension of the agreement.
The full suspension "affects all categories of travelers coming to the EU for a short stay," the statement said, adding that the European Commission will present additional guidelines to ensure that the suspension "does not negatively impact certain people traveling to the EU for essential purposes."
Russia said on Sunday that it would take serious retaliatory measures if the EU formally introduces visa restrictions on Russian citizens.
The Czech Republic is currently holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU for the second half of this year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russian airstrikes in NW Syria kill 120 rebels
- Russia ready to cooperate with any country given increasing global energy demand: Putin
- EU mulls new measures to tackle energy crisis
- Expert calls for cross-border collaboration to tackle EU gas crisis
- Kremlin pledges serious response in case of EU visa restrictions
- Six die in volcano climbing in Russia's Kamchatka
- Russia's Gazprom stops gas supply via Nord Stream pipeline indefinitely
- Putin expresses deep condolences over death of Gorbachev
- Russian envoy blasts U.S. attempts to undermine Asia-Pacific security
- National Flag Day celebrated in St. Petersburg, Russia
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.