Russia denies involvement in Nord Stream gas leaks
MOSCOW, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday called it "stupid and absurd" to allege that Russia was involved in leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.
"Is this in our interests? No, we will lose gas supply routes to Europe. Is it in Europe's interests? No, it is also in a very difficult situation," Peskov told a daily briefing.
Dialogue and prompt cooperation of all parties are needed to find out what happened as soon as possible, he said, adding that Russian gas giant Gazprom, the owner of the pipelines, should participate in the investigation.
The European Union's (EU) chief diplomat Josep Borrell on Wednesday said the leaks were most probably the result of sabotage.
In a statement on behalf of the EU's 27 member states, Borrell said the EU will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase the bloc's resilience in energy security.
Several leaks have been detected earlier this week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden, an incident reportedly being investigated as probable sabotage.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia-Ukraine conflict ‘to enter new stage’ after referendums
- Cloud of suspicion hangs over Europe on Nord Stream leaks, risks escalating Ukraine crisis, causing greater pains for Europeans amid energy crisis
- Gas leaks from Nord Stream pipelines not to cease until Sunday: DEA
- Denmark confirms three leaks in Nord Stream gas pipelines
- Russia's total grain harvest may reach record 150 mln tons this year: Putin
- Russia's partial mobilization rattles Europe's markets
- Russian, French FMs discuss situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP over phone
- People take part in Moscow City Day celebrations in Russia
- EU Council adopts full suspension of visa facilitation with Russia
- Russian airstrikes in NW Syria kill 120 rebels
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.