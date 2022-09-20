Russian, French FMs discuss situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP over phone
MOSCOW, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for an immediate cessation of shelling in the area of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) during a telephone call with French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna on Monday.
Lavrov and Colonna discussed the situation in Ukraine, with a particular focus on the importance of ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Lavrov noted that the Kiev regime continued to use Western supplied weapons to hit civilian objects and infrastructure facilities, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, adding that this increased the risk of a nuclear catastrophe," it said.
"The Russian side emphasized the need for an immediate and complete cessation of shelling" in the area of the plant, and called for an investigation into the deliberate strikes targeting this facility, the ministry added.
