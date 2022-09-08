Vaccination, cancer, Ukraine on EU health ministers' agenda in Prague

Xinhua) 08:40, September 08, 2022

PRAGUE, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Health ministers of the European Union (EU) member states concluded an informal meeting in Prague on Wednesday dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight against cancer and health care support for Ukraine.

"Today's discussions took place in light of the approval of the first adapted COVID-19 vaccines in the EU and the set of concrete measures we proposed last week to prepare for another challenging autumn and winter," European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides told a press conference following the meeting.

She stressed "the urgent need" to have robust vaccination strategies in place in all member states in preparation for the months ahead.

"The pandemic is not over, and we need to communicate this clearly to citizens. Vaccination and boosting remain our strongest assets against the virus," she said.

EU health agencies on Tuesday issued considerations for the use of the newly authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots to support vaccination campaigns. They recommended prioritizing boosting with adapted vaccines for specific risk groups, such as those above 60 and persons with underlying health conditions.

The ministers also discussed the key health priorities: oncology, the availability of cancer care, early screening and the centralization of the complex networks of specialized centers across Europe. The EU's "Beating Cancer" plan was also on the agenda, according to the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU.

"At the end of September, we will present another major proposal under the Beating Cancer plan: new EU recommendations on cancer screening," Kyriakides said.

According to her, the current recommendations have been in place since 2003 and should be aligned with the most recent medical developments and scientific findings to do "more cancer screening, and for more types of cancer."

The ministers also discussed the need for EU cooperation and coordinated assistance for Ukrainian citizens remaining in their home country or residing as refugees in the EU. They emphasized the need for immediate coordinated assistance directed towards Ukraine as well as the restoration of the Ukrainian health system, according to the Czech Presidency.

The Czech Republic is currently holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU for the second half of this year.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)