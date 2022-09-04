Putin, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine over phone

Xinhua) 13:34, September 04, 2022

MOSCOW, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on bilateral ties during a phone call on Saturday.

Putin and Erdogan reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries, including promoting joint strategic projects in the energy sector, the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, when discussing the situation in Ukraine, Erdogan stressed Russia's constructive role in organizing an International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

