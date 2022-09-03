Ukraine exports 1.7 mln tons of foodstuffs in first month under grain deal

Xinhua) 13:11, September 03, 2022

KIEV, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's foodstuff exports under a key grain deal reached 1.7 million tons in August, the country's Infrastructure Ministry said Friday.

Since the deal came into effect on Aug. 1, a total of 68 vessels loaded with grain and other foodstuffs have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports for 18 countries, the ministry said on Facebook.

Ukraine has set a target to sell some eight million tons of foodstuffs abroad this month, with three million tons to be supplied via sea routes.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Türkiye and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

On Aug. 1, the first cargo vessel carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for the port of Tripoli in Lebanon.

