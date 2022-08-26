No matter who wins in Ukraine, America has already lost: report
NEW YORK, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Regardless of who wins the Ukraine conflict, the United States will be the strategic loser, The National Interest, an American bimonthly conservative international relations magazine, has reported.
After the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out, the Western democracies swiftly coalesced, passing a broad array of sanctions against Moscow, including deadlines for ending fossil fuel purchases from Russia, the report said.
However, the West's energy sanctions have to an extent "backfired, causing inflationary and supply disruptions so severe that Brussels now is struggling to cope with the economic consequences," it said.
If the United States continues to keep its head buried in the historical assumptions that prompted the creation of NATO in 1949, things are going to get steadily worse for over-stretched United States military resources and capabilities, the report said.
"The United States is no longer the world's sole dominant power," it added.
