Chinese envoy calls on parties to minimize risk of accidents at Ukraine nuke plant

Xinhua) 08:34, August 24, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on the parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and minimize the risk of accidents at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

It is disconcerting that the nuclear power plant was still under shelling in recent days. While the shelling has not yet posed an immediate threat to the safety of the plant, this could change at any moment as pointed out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"There is no room for trial and error when it comes to the safety and security of nuclear facilities. Any single incident could lead to a serious nuclear accident with irreversible consequences for the environment and public health of Ukraine and its neighboring countries," he told the Security Council. "China once again calls on the parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint, strictly abide by international law, earnestly implement the seven pillars proposed by Director-General Grossi, avoid actions that might endanger nuclear safety and security, and minimize the risk of accidents."

China has always supported the IAEA in fulfilling its safeguards responsibilities in strict accordance with its mandate and in playing an active role in promoting nuclear safety and security. Under the current circumstances, it is necessary for the IAEA to conduct a site visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible to make a professional and technical assessment of the safety and security situation, said Geng.

China has taken note that both Russia and Ukraine have made positive statements about the mission. China hopes that all parties concerned will clear political obstacles, strengthen communication and collaboration, adhere to an issue-oriented approach, and reach an agreement on the timing and details of the visit as soon as possible, he said.

"To deal with the issue of safety and security of nuclear facilities, we must adhere to science and rationality, the spirit of humanity, communication and cooperation, and go beyond political positions, hostile differences, and military considerations. We must not allow the tragedies of Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear accidents to be repeated," he said.

To fundamentally eliminate the nuclear security risks of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the international community must work for the de-escalation of the situation in a responsible manner, step up diplomatic efforts and political solutions, guide the parties back to dialogue and negotiation, and achieve a cease-fire and cessation of hostilities at an early date, said Geng.

China once again calls on all parties concerned to accommodate each other's legitimate security concerns, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and make unremitting efforts toward the proper resolution of the Ukraine crisis and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region, he said.

