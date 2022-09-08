Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: IAEA calls for establishing "protection zone" around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Xinhua) 14:03, September 08, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday called for establishing a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, whose safety has raised international concerns amid recent shelling.

The IAEA, UN's nuclear watchdog, is ready to start immediate consultations on establishing such a safety zone to "prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means," the agency said in a report on Ukraine's nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a demilitarized zone around the ZNPP in Ukraine, to prevent a nuclear catastrophe in the Chornobyl-affected nation.

Addressing a Security Council meeting on the situation in the ZNPP, the top UN official endorsed the recommendations made by IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who inspected the occupied ZNPP last week and presented a report to the Security Council.

The IAEA urged an immediate end to shelling around Europe's largest nuclear power plant, according to the report.

Ukraine on Wednesday proposed sending UN peacekeepers to the ZNPP in the southern Ukrainian city of Energodar to create a security zone free from shelling.

Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom, suggested that UN peacekeepers be deployed at the ZNPP and the surrounding areas.

The official added that Ukraine fully supports the demilitarization of the plant.

The Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday accused the Russian military of the renewed shelling of the city of Energodar in southern Ukraine.

According to Energodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov, the shelling of the ZNPP led to the city without electricity for the second time in a day. Repair work has been also disrupted by military actions.

In recent weeks, the site of the plant has been attacked by shelling, sparking international concerns about its safety. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other over the strikes.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report that over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have launched 15 artillery attacks at the city of Energodar.

Ukrainian artillery has launched a total of 20 projectiles, including three at the nuclear power plant, it said.

One of the three projectiles hit the roof of Special Building No. 1, and the second fell in the area between Special Building No. 1 and the power unit No. 2, and the third exploded near the tanks storing distilled water near power unit No. 2, the ministry added.

