Home>>
DPRK recognizes Donetsk, Lugansk as independent states: KCNA
(Xinhua) 13:57, July 14, 2022
PYONGYANG, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday officially recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.
In a statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the DPRK's decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and severed ties with the DPRK in response.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.