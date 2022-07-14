DPRK recognizes Donetsk, Lugansk as independent states: KCNA

Xinhua) 13:57, July 14, 2022

PYONGYANG, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday officially recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

In a statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the DPRK's decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and severed ties with the DPRK in response.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)