S.Korea says DPRK fires apparent artillery shots

Xinhua) 09:08, July 11, 2022

SEOUL, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday fired what appeared to be artillery shots, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the trajectories, presumed to be the artillery shots fired from multiple rocket launchers, from about 6:21 p.m. to 6:37 p.m. local time.

According to Yonhap news agency, the South Korean military spotted the trajectories of two DPRK artillery shots.

On June 12, the DPRK fired around five shots from multiple rocket launchers off its west coast.

The DPRK's artillery shots firing came after six U.S. F-35A stealth fighter jets arrived here on July 5 to conduct joint drills with South Korean warplanes until July 14.

