DPRK fires ballistic missiles eastward

Xinhua) 09:14, May 25, 2022

SEOUL, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired three ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

The JCS said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 6 a.m., 6:37 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. local time, respectively, which marked the 17th projectile launch by the DPRK this year.

The JCS noted that South Korea was maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States while reinforcing surveillance and vigilance.

According to Yonhap news agency, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a press release that being aware of the multiple DPRK ballistic missile launches, it was assessing and consulting closely with its allies and partners.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) over the DPRK's ballistic missile launch, the presidential office said.

