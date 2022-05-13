S.Korea says DPRK fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles into eastern waters

Xinhua) 09:47, May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired three short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the missiles, which were launched into the eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at about 6:29 p.m. local time (0929 GMT).

The JCS noted that South Korea was maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States while strengthening surveillance and vigilance.

The DPRK testfire came five days after South Korea said the DPRK launched one short-range ballistic missile, presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), off its east coast.

The DPRK has launched projectiles 16 times this year, saying it test-fired a new type intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-17, on March 24.

