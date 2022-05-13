S.Korea says DPRK fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles into eastern waters
SEOUL, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired three short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.
The JCS said in a statement that it detected the missiles, which were launched into the eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at about 6:29 p.m. local time (0929 GMT).
The JCS noted that South Korea was maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States while strengthening surveillance and vigilance.
The DPRK testfire came five days after South Korea said the DPRK launched one short-range ballistic missile, presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), off its east coast.
The DPRK has launched projectiles 16 times this year, saying it test-fired a new type intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-17, on March 24.
Photos
Related Stories
- DPRK leader calls for "maximum emergency" measures following first COVID-19 case
- S.Korea says DPRK fires unidentified projectile into eastern waters
- S.Korea says DPRK fires unidentified projectile into eastern waters
- DPRK holds military parade to marks army's 90th anniversary
- DPRK warns of severe retaliation if South Korea attacks Pyongyang
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.